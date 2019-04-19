She toes the line, takes a few dribbles, taps her left foot and then shoots.
And it goes in almost every time.
EllaMay Cooper’s free throw shooting proficiency will now take her to the Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals on April 27 in Chicago.
The 10-year-old advanced with the top score at events in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Wausau and then the regional semifinals in Iowa City, Iowa on March 9 to earn her spot in the finals.
The national contest includes 72 finalists with three age groups (8-9, 10-11 and 12-13) for both boys and girls. Each participant will shoot 25 free throws with the top individual in each group being named a Hoops Shoot champion. The names of the six champions will be engraved a plaque and placed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
The program is put on by the Elks National Foundation and began in 1972.
The fourth-grader at St. Peter Catholic grade school in Tilden made 21 of her 25 free throws to advanced to next weekend’s event hosted at the Goodman Center at Roosevelt University in Chicago.
She fell a step short of advancing to the finals her first two years in the program but Cooper continued to work to earn first trip to the finals.
“It builds confidence in myself and I just like meeting new people in different places,” Cooper said of the Hoops Shoot contest.
The motto of the Hoops Shoot is that the program is instilling ‘grit’ in kids. Cooper showed this indomitable spirit by breaking through at the regional semifinals after failing in the previous two seasons.
Cooper also had a mentor in her older sister Emily. Emily showed what it takes to reach the finals qualifying in 2017 where she placed third. She made 22 of 25 of her shots, one less than the champion. In a tie-breaking round Emily converted four of five shots with the opposition making all five to claim second place.
In her final year in the Hoops Shoot Emily’s journey ended at the state event in Wausau.
With the pressure faced in each round as the stage gets bigger Cooper maintains a positive attitude even after a missed free throw. Her ability to bound back from failure put her in position to make it to Chicago this year.
“I just say, ‘I’m going to make the next one,’” Cooper said of her strategy after a miss.
There is a lot on the line for Cooper at the National Finals. Not only is there a chance to be named a free throw shooting champion but the family promised Cooper a dog if she wins. Cooper’s best performance came two years ago at the state event when she made 23 free throws but she has been even more successful in practice rounds making all 25 shots and eclipsing 30-straight makes before.
With so much at stake Cooper has set her sights very high.
“Making 25 out of 25 and getting first place,” Cooper said of her goal.
If she can do just that not only will she have a her name inscribed in the basketball hall of fame she will have a new furry friend to welcome into the family.
To follow Cooper at next Saturday’s event follow the shot tracker at elks.org/hoopshoot