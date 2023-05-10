Chippewa Falls Youth Football is one of 23 youth football organizations around the state of Wisconsin to earn USA Football equipment and resource spring grants through the Green Bay Packers.

Nationwide USA Football's spring grant recipients represent 49 states with more than 1,300 youth sports organizations were awarded approximately $750,000 in new football equipment for children. Throughout the 2023 calendar year USA Football will award more than $2 million in grants to youth football leagues and multi-sport programs. Since 2006 in partnership with the Packers, USA Football has awarded more than $17 million in grants to youth and school-based football programs.