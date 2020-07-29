Youth Football: Chippewa Falls Youth Football takes registration online, keeping options open for fall

Burger said Aug. 3 would be the tentative date for issuing equipment but the start of action on the field might be a little later than usual.

“Our practices will probably be pushed back to start a week later just to give us a little more time to see what’s going on with the whole COVID situation (and) see what develops,” Burger said. “Our goal is to move forward with the season at this point.”

Burger said the organization has been going over potential plans for at least three months and called the situation “fluid” with information and requirements changing often. CFYF has been working closely with Chippewa County officials who have provided many of the dos and don’ts. The league is working out several contingency plans that are being finalized.

Last year, CFYF had 18 teams across three different leagues with teams from Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Bloomer, Cadott, Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Thorp.

Burger said the organization will do what it can in order to have a season but will make sure safety as always is the top priority.