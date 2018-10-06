When a child begins participating in youth athletics, it isn’t not too uncommon for a parent to become involved in the coaching of the child’s team.
What is uncommon is having that experience last 26 years.
Arnie Pehlke — president of Chippewa Falls Youth Football — began coaching youth football in 1993 and has been involved ever since.
Pehlke first began coaching because he enjoyed football, working with kids and his son would soon be joining the program.
In 1997 Pehlke took over as president of the organization and has held that position for much of the past 22 years.
“I like helping the kids,” Pehlke said. “You get a lot out of seeing these kids grow and knowing that they stuck with (football) and continued on (to higher levels).”
When Pehlke picked up the whistle for the first time in 1993, he never expected he would be involved this long but his desire to have an impact on kids success in life and athletics has kept him going.
“He does it because he loves kids,” CFYF vice president Jake Walter said of Pehlke. “I think that’s the biggest reason why a lot of us get into (youth coaching), it’s teaching the kids. For me it was watching them improve during the year while you did teach them and I think that was one of his big things.”
It isn’t just success in football that Pehlke enjoys seeing former players do, it’s how youth sports plays a role in the development of young athletes.
“Seeing the kids continue on and actually achieve something being involved in athletics — we see a lot of kids not only football players, but they’re hockey players, wrestlers, basketball player and baseball players — a lot of these kids do fairly well in different sports,” Pehlke said. “To see those continue on and do something, I like to think we kind of helped them in a way.”
Successful high school athletic programs are often impacted by strong youth programs teaching proper fundamentals from a young age, something not lost of area high school football coaches.
“Arnie is the face of youth football,” Chi-Hi football coach Chuck Raykovich said. “Arnie has worked his tail off to not only develop youth football but keep it alive and healthy. That’s been his life and we sure appreciate it. Not a lot of our kids haven’t played youth football in the years I’ve been here. Youth football kids have continued to play and I have to give Arnie a lot of credit for what he’s done and hopefully what he’s going to continue to do in the future.”
Pehkle has been instrumental in the growth of youth football in Chippewa Falls. When we took over the program it didn’t have a place to call home.
The teams had been playing at multiple locations including at the high school and middle school fields. The program was in need of a new location and Pehlke’s goal when he took over was to give the organization a permanent home.
“A lot of your motivation comes in you want to get something and achieve something. You want to see the program grow,” Pehlke said. “You want to see it continue on and have some positive things happen.”
To do that Pehlke needed help, and when the youth football program needed help, Pehlke could count on members of the community. With the help of Gordy and Rick Schafer, CFYF received the land at their current home of Weber Fields.
Weber Fields was completed in 2007 with three football playing surfaces, a parking lot, pavilion and a storage and meeting room. After completion, one field remained unnamed and although there was resistance from Pehlke the field was named “Pehlke Field” in his honor.
While Pehlke deserves lot of credit of the work he has done over the years, he is quick to acknowledge all those who have had an impact on the organization.
“I’ve got to look at the other officers that I’ve had an opportunity to work with,” Pehlke said. “I have some great officers. I have numerous I could mention because they were in the time that they were here, they played a significant role and were very involved and did achieve things for the program.”
Changes in youth sports
Football and youth sports have changed drastically over the past 25 years and Pehlke has been there for CFYF in adapting to these changes.
“I think the biggest things (that have changed in 25 years) are rulings that come out,” Pehlke said. “Football has done some things to modify rules and techniques to improve conditions both with tackling and teaching the kids how to land properly.”
Pehlke has adopted the player safety initiatives that have developed over the years. With the increase emphasis on safety comes new technology designed to protect players.
“You see the difference, you see it each year,” he said in regard to the changes.
In addition, now all youth coaches are certified by U.S.A. Football. CFYF has brought in instructors to teach the youth coaches proper techniques to teach to the youth, and Pehlke has also started and expanded flag football in the organization.
Originally Pehlke had planned to give up the position of president following the end of this year’s youth football season, but he agreed to another two-year term to lead CFYF.
Pehlke still has things he hopes to accomplish before handing over the reigns of the league.
“There’s some projects I’d like to see them done. We get them going, let’s get them done,” Pehlke said. “Then you know you accomplished that you can leave and say they’re in good shape. They got it, it’s up and going. Now they just have to keep it going.”
The organization is looking into many upgrades they can make for the program including the addition of bleachers and scoreboards to increase the viewer experience at youth games.
While Pehlke is no longer a coach with his focus on the operations side of the organization, he still enjoys watching the games and sometimes stepping in for a coach who is unavailable for practice.
He said he will miss the job when he gives it up, but he hopes his tenure as program president is remembered for the growth and improvement of both the youth program and the high school football in the area. Pehlke has committed a lot of time to the organization to make these improvements and he is well aware of the sacrifices of many other individuals who share his passion for youth athletics.
“It takes a lot of people to make this program run,” Pehlke said. “You have to have people that are willing to volunteer a lot of hours.
“A lot of businesses here in the community have been great over the years. If we went to them (and) needed some help they were (generous). I think Chippewa’s lucky. The people here and the businesses here really support youth athletic programs. (We’re) very fortunate that we have that support.”
Chippewa Falls and the surrounding communities have been just as fortunate to have Arnie Pehlke supporting area youth in athletics over the years as well.
