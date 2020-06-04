Youth Football: Sign-up still available for free coaching webinar hosted by Green Bay Packers this Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several local high school football coaches including Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich will be part of a virtual Green Bay Packers Coaching School webinar that is free to sign-up for this Sunday beginning at 8 a.m.

Raykovich along with Eau Claire Memorial head coach Mike Sinz, Old Abes assistant coach Bobby Diaz and others will share their wisdom during the all-day webinar.

Raykovich will formally receive the Margie and Dick Rundle Positive Influence in Coaching Award from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association during the 8:45-9:25 a.m. window and will lead a running back fundamentals and drills session from 1:40-2 p.m. from the Don Hutson Center in Green Bay.

Registration for the webinar is free and is open now through 1 p.m. Friday with entry for the one-day event limited to a maximum of 500 youth coaches. Registration can be found by clicking here.

Below is the agenda for Sunday's webinar:

8:00 – 8:30 AM Log In Period

8:30 – 8:40 AM Welcome & Clinic Program – Ryan Fencl & Galen Killam