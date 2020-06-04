Youth Football: Sign-up still available for free coaching webinar hosted by Green Bay Packers this Sunday

Several local high school football coaches including Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich will be part of a virtual Green Bay Packers Coaching School webinar that is free to sign-up for this Sunday beginning at 8 a.m.
Raykovich along with Eau Claire Memorial head coach Mike Sinz, Old Abes assistant coach Bobby Diaz and others will share their wisdom during the all-day webinar.
Raykovich will formally receive the Margie and Dick Rundle Positive Influence in Coaching Award from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association during the 8:45-9:25 a.m. window and will lead a running back fundamentals and drills session from 1:40-2 p.m. from the Don Hutson Center in Green Bay.
Registration for the webinar is free and is open now through 1 p.m. Friday with entry for the one-day event limited to a maximum of 500 youth coaches. Registration can be found by clicking here.
Below is the agenda for Sunday's webinar:
8:00 – 8:30 AM Log In Period
8:30 – 8:40 AM Welcome & Clinic Program – Ryan Fencl & Galen Killam
8:45 – 9:25 AM Receiving the Margie and Dick Rundle Positive Influence of Coaching Award – Chuck Raykovich – Chippewa Falls
Chalk Talk Sessions
9:30 – 10:15 AM Plan, Practice, Play – Lane Peterson - Kaukauna
10:15 – 11:00 AM High Power Run Game in Youth Football – Art Bonomie – Madison West
11:00 – 11:10 AM BREAK
11:10 – 11:55 AM Defensive Football for Youth Programs – Matt Hechel – Appleton North
11:55 – 12:40 PM Attacking with a 33 Stack for Youth Football – Bobby Diaz – Eau Claire Memorial
12:40 – 1:00 PM INTERMISSION
1:00 – 1:20 PM Keynote Speaker – Rayna Stewart - Packers Special Teams Quality Control Coach
1:20 – 1:40 PM USA Football – Dave Keel - Homestead
Fundamentals & Drills Sessions (Don Hutson Center)
1:40 – 2:00 PM RB – Chuck Raykovich - Chippewa Falls
2:00 – 2:20 PM QB – Bobby Diaz – Eau Claire Memorial
2:20 – 2:40 PM WR – Lane Peterson - Kaukauna
2:40 – 2:50 PM BREAK
2:50 – 3:10 PM LB – Art Bonomie - Madison West
3:10 – 3:30 PM DB – Mike Sinz - Eau Claire Memorial
3:30 – 3:50 PM DL – Matt Hechel - Appleton North
3:50 – 4:10 PM Tackling – Dave Keel – Homestead
4:10 – 4:30 PM OL – Jeramie Korth - Menasha
4:30 – 4:35 PM CLOSING
