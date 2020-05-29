Youth Sports: Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Association cancels spring and summer seasons

The Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball Association has canceled its spring and summer baseball and softball seasons, according to a post from the group’s Facebook page on Friday morning.
“With disappointment, we share the unified decision and cancellation of this spring/summer’s CFYBA league season and all-star tournament participation,” the Association said in a post. “This decision was based on feedback and recommendations from the County Health Department, local and regional health officials, neighboring leagues and community leaders. Ultimately, our top priority continues to remain focused on the safety and wellness of our youth, volunteers and supporters.
“We did not take this decision lightly as we are all parents of CFYBA players — and like you — were all looking forward to another season filled with fun, learning and memories made.”
The association announced all registration payments will be credited and credits not received within 30 days should be addressed with the CFYBA.
Earlier this month the association’s board of directors met via teleconference to discuss the possibilities for the spring and summer after Gov. Tony Evers’ ‘safer at home’ measures were extended through May 26. Those measures would later be nullified by a Wisconsin Supreme Court vote.
The CFYBA offers youth baseball and softball teams in nine different age group leagues with additional all-star team offerings.
“Our league has incurred expenses prior to and throughout this time and we sincerely appreciate your past and continued support for future CFYBA seasons,” the Association said. “Although we cannot meet on the field for practices and games, we encourage to keep your children physically active. If you have not already, consider inviting your youth to play catch and learn new skills together. You do not need to be a professional to continue the passion of athletics, lifelong learning and teamwork.
“We hope you continue to enjoy sharing time and making memories with those you love this summer and we look forward to regathering again at the ballpark next spring.”
