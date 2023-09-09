Last season, the Chippewa Steel had a taste.

Now the squad wants more as many key players return from the franchise's first trip to the North American Hockey League playoffs a season ago.

They'll do so with a new head coach in Chris Ratzloff, who takes over for Casey Mignone. The Steel scrimmaged the Austin Bruins earlier this week and open the regular season Saturday night at Chippewa Area Ice Arena against the Kenai River Brown Bears.

The new leader

Ratzloff takes over as the sixth head coach in the short history of the Chippewa Steel since the franchise moved to Chippewa Falls in 2018.

The Rochester, Minneosta, native Ratzloff brings a strong resume to Chippewa Falls. Ratzloff spent the last four years as head coach for the Rochester Grizzles in the NA3HL — a Tier III team one notch below Tier II Chippewa — where he guided the Grizzles to four Central Division championships, one NA3HL league title and another runner-up finish. Ratzloff followed Mignone when he became the head coach for the Grizzlies and is doing the same thing with the Steel.

Ratzloff views himself as a teacher with a focus on skill development. He sat in during the NAHL Draft before taking over the reigns as coach and general manager during the summer and is complimentary of the current and former coaches and scouts for the team they put together when the new coach arrived.

“They did a fantastic job identifying not only the talent, the character, the mentality of these guys that they just fit together," Ratzloff said.

Fast forwards

One trait the Steel want to hang their hats on this season is speed.

That is easy to see, especially with a veteran forward group that Ratzloff said will lead the team because of its veteran nature.

Joe Kelly, Thomas Trunda, Peyton Platter, Carter Olson, Matt Grannan and Noah Grolnic all logged significant ice time a season ago while Aidan Willis, Cam Davis and Talan Blanck saw time in the lineup down the stretch.

“I think our speed is going to give us a big advantage, especially at the start of the season," Grolnic said.

Platter is the top returning scorer for the Steel after the Eau Claire Memorial grad logged 17 goals and 14 assists a season ago in his first full season in the NAHL. During the offseason, Platter committed to play in college at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, where Mignone is now an assistant coach.

Kelly is in his third full season with the Steel and scored 10 goals and assisted on 12 others in 59 games played and has 25 goals and 47 points in more than 100 NAHL games played for another former Old Abe on the team. Grolnic had eight goals and 20 points, Grannan scored three times with 10 assists, Trunda had five goals and 20 points, and Olson scored once with two assists in 28 games.

“All those guys we’re going to look to them to not only lead the team but also bring the other guys along," Ratzloff said of the forwards.

Willis, Davis and Blanck showed promise in abbreviated playing time, and Ratzloff believes are poised for bigger things this year. The Air Force Academy commit Willis played in 10 games a season ago with one goal and two assists while Blanck and Davis saw action in a handful of games.

“It flattens the learning curve so much, just getting a taste of what it is with the speed and physicality," Ratzloff said. "It sends them into their summer training with the right mindset of what they need to do to contribute right away, and I think that it’s just invaluable they can get that.”

Jacob Ligi, Joe Rice, Adam Barcik, Connor Miller, Jackason Lackas, Hunter Hayes and Erik Hernborn are newcomers also looking for a chance to make an impact up front.

Versatile defensemen

Like the forwards, Chippewa's defensemen also return experience.

Joey Peters, Zach Sondreal and Aidan Shirey were all contributors a season ago, and Tyler Lafferty also found ice time.

Sondreal played in 56 games with three goals and 15 total points while Peters had four assists in 30 games despite missing time with injuries. Shirey is committed to Colorado College and scored twice and assisted on five goals in 21 games after being acquired from Bismarck in late January. Lafferty played in eight games, most coming in the homestretch to the postseason.

Newcomers Caden Morgan, Jameson O'Flynn, Mason Chen, Ben Parent, Scott Milner and Nick Hatton are also in the hunt for spots in the lineup.

“We’ve got a great mix of offensive ability and guys that really good defending that are going to be really tough to play against," Ratzloff said. "If we do a good job as coaches of putting them together in good combinations, I think we should have both ends of the ice taken care of. But there’s upside all of them, every single one of them.”

Wishart anchors net

The breakout performance from last season for the Steel came in net with Adam Gajan.

The Slovakia native had a 19-12-0-1-2 record in the regular season with a 2.57 goals against average while stopping 91.7% of shots faced in his rookie season in Chippewa Falls. Gajan quickly became a prime NHL Draft prospect and was chosen with the 35th overall pick this past summer by the Chicago Blackhawks.

With Gajan moving on, the opportunity between the pipes will come for Carter Wishart. The Colgate commit had a 12-12-1 record in the 2022-23 season, stopping 90.8% of shots faced with a 2.65 goals against average and has impressed Ratzloff with his work so far in training camp.

“Wish has been really good in practice," Ratzloff said of Wishart. "He’s ready to take that step and be our No. 1. I think last year it was just being young and maybe just inconsistent.”

Ajay White joins the team after just missing the cut for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, a premier international tournament featuring the best players under the age of 18 from around the world. Jack Hochsprung and Jacob Morgan are also vying for opportunity in camp in net.

Schedule breakdown

Chippewa's 60-game regular season schedule features 30 home games and 30 on the road mostly against fellow Midwest Division foes. The exception in divisional foes comes next week with games against the Maine Nordiques, Danbury Hat Tricks, St. Cloud Norsemen and Bismarck Bobcats at next week's NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.

Overall, the Steel play their first six non-showcase games at home through mid-October before road trips begin. Chippewa will play nine games in a row away from home in October and November, including one of the team's two annual trips to Alaska in early November to play five with the Brown Bears and Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

Looking to attend games on a holiday weekend? The Steel host the Wisconsin Windigo — the team that eliminated Chippewa from the Robertson Cup Playoffs a season ago — on Black Friday (Nov. 24) and Saturday (Nov. 25) of Thanksgiving weekend. Chippewa also hosts the Anchorage Wolverines on Dec. 29 and 30, the Friday and Saturday before New Year's Eve on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Chippewa takes its other trip to Alaska in the later half of February for a total of five games with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Wolverines.

Quick start

Despite only one game this week, the Steel don't have to wait around long to jump into the season.

After Saturday's home opener with the Brown Bears, Chippewa plays four games at next week's NAHL Showcase from Wednesday through Saturday. That will be five regular season games in the span of a week before the schedule becomes more consistent on a week-to-week basis.

“They’ve been beating up on each other for five or six days, so they’re ready to see a different opponent," Ratzloff said.

Creating, building and maintaining a strong culture with the players in the locker room was a key to last year's success and is once again a cornerstone for the Steel this year. The veterans want to build off the good things for a season ago while continuing to raise the bar for even more success.

“I think we have the talent the skills to make it there," Sondreal said. "It’s just what we can put together.”

Rosters will be trimmed following the NAHL Showcase so the chance to make an impact in scrimmages, practices and games is even more important.

“The main thing that we’re looking for is they’re showing up to compete every day. That’s the No. 1 thing," Ratzloff said. "I think the other thing is they’re learning and understanding the systems, and we’re starting to play as a team and a unit instead of individuals.

"Every day we’ve taken a step in the right direction, so as long as we keep climbing our hill, I think that’s what our goal is.”

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Steel host Wisconsin Windigo in first-ever NAHL playoff game in Chippewa Falls 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23 NAHL Playoffs: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 4-28-23