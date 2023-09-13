Four games in four days will give the Chippewa Steel more than a chance to impress its own coaching staff.

It'll give the team's still uncommitted college prospects the opportunity to show what they can do in front of collegiate and pro scouts at this week's North American Hockey League Showcase in Blaine, Minn. The Steel open play for the week on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against the Maine Nordiques before games versus the Danbury Hat Trick, St. Cloud Norsemen and Bismarck Bobcats through Saturday.

Currently the Steel have four college commits with forwards Peyton Platter (University of Alaska-Fairbanks) and Aidan Willis (Air Force Academy), defenseman Aidan Shirey (Colorado College) and goaltender Carter Wishart (Colgate University) but interest in the team's other players has already sparked.

“We’ve had at least a dozen schools reach out to talk about our kids already pre-showcase and I’ve had a couple NHL guys reach out too," Chippewa Steel coach Chris Ratzloff said. "It’s not just the colleges, the NHL teams will be there too. That’s pretty exciting.”

Last year the showcase was a key time for goaltender Adam Gajan, who started the season as an unknown from Slovakia but over the course of the year emerged on the hockey scene to play for a period in the Tier-I United States Hockey League with the Green Bay Gamblers and represent his home country in the World Junior Championships. Ultimately Gajan committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth and was selected with the 35th overall pick in this past summer's NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks and overall was the third highest player from the NAHL selected in the history of the NHL Draft.

That's a process that started with a strong showing at the showcase.

“It was kind of his coming out party for the showcase," Chippewa Steel assistant coach Steve Dougherty said of Gajan. "Being unknown and pretty much having the pick of whatever school he would like to attend.”

Four games in four days offers a unique challenge for the players and coaches. Chippewa opened the season with a 6-1 loss to Kenai River on Saturday night at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

“It was good to have the one game so we could see where we were at system wise," Ratzloff said. "So we’ll correct a few things (Monday and Tuesday) and basically make sure the guys are healthy (and) getting rested. Four games in four days is a lot for anybody, even us.”

The showcase gives the Steel the chance to see opponents from outside the Midwest Division. Maine and Danbury play in the East Division while St. Cloud and Bismarck are from the Central Division. Ratzloff is familiar with St. Cloud and Bismarck from his previous job with the NA3HL's Rochester Grizzles, who are an affiliate of the Austin Bruins of the Central Division.

With that in mind, Ratzloff said his team's focus will be more on doing what it knows well instead of tailoring what it does to fit the opponent.

“I think with our group that’s probably going to be the main focus all year, just focusing on what we do and making sure we do it well," Ratzloff said. "Obviously we have to pay attention to opponent’s tenancies and stuff like that but Maine has a new group, Danbury was a total rebuild from last year so we expect to see something totally different than what they had last year.”

This week won't just be about scouting for Chippewa's potential college players. The coaching staff will also be able to get a look at the other seven teams in the Midwest Division in action and later in the week will keep a close eye on North American Premier Hockey League games, which is made up of younger players that could be in the NAHL next year and beyond.

Last Saturday marked the first game of the season. But this week, the season truly begins and the Steel will have plenty of opportunity to put a tough start in the rear view mirror.

“They’re young and they’re learning. It was interesting," Ratzloff said. "We looked at the game Saturday and they (Kenai River) had 11 twenty year olds in their lineup and we only have four on the team. They’re very experienced and it showed. We outplayed them at times, didn’t take advantage of our opportunities. When we made mistakes, they buried the puck. I was pretty evident they were a veteran group.”

