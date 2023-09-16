The Chippewa Steel split four games at the North American Hockey League Showcase this week in Blaine, Minn.
The Steel earned wins over the Danbury Hat Tricks and Bismarck Bobcats and fell to the Maine Nordiques and St. Cloud Norsemen.
The week started with a 7-2 loss to the Nordiques on Wednesday. Tomas Trunda and Cam Davis scored in the first period to send the game tied at two to the second. The Nordiques scored the final five goals to earn the win. Carter Wishart made 27 saves in net for the Steel.
The offense came to life in game two of the week, an 8-3 victory over the Hat Tricks on Thursday. Chippewa jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first period on just 15 total shots. Joe Kelly scored twice in the first period while Mason Chen, Jacob Ligi, Peyton Platter and Noah Grolnic each notched their first goals of the season as well in the first.
People are also reading…
- Friday Football Roundup: Dominant run games lead Bloomer, Cadott to victories
- Polzin: What I did and didn't like from Packers' 38-20 victory over the Bears
- 5 things we learned from the Packers’ season-opening win
- High School Football: Chi-Hi outlasts Eau Claire North to snap three-game losing streak
- Aaron Rodgers' future 'uncertain' after Jets injury, but Packers have draft certainty
- Chippewa Falls’ 20th annual Oktoberfest brings German heritage to the Chippewa Valley
- Local football box scores and results from Friday's games
- High School Girls Golf: Improved mental game helps Chi-Hi's Seaholm become one of BRC's best
- High School Girls Swimming Preview: Young Chi-Hi roster bonding amid 'hectic' start to season
- High School Football: 5 observations from the fourth week of the season
- Coke’s latest mystery flavor is here. It’s created by AI
- Check out the latest Chippewa County cross country honor roll of the fall
- Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week
- UW-Stout marketing, business education student brings knowledge from classroom to bike store and back
- High School Football Preview: Unbeaten McDonell shows comeback ability early in season
Scott Miner and Trunda added goals in the second period and Ajay White stopped 24 of 27 shots in net to earn the victory.
Thursday saw the Steel fall in a tight contest to the Norsemen 2-1. Talan Blanck scored his first goal of the second in the second period, an unassisted goal to bring the deficit to one after St. Cloud scored once in the first and second periods. White made 25 saves in net for the Steel.
Chippewa capped the week with a 4-3 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday. The Steel scored the first three goals of the game and overall had goals from four different players in the win.
Lukas Peterson picked off the scoring in the first before Blanck and Connor Miller found the net in the second. St. Cloud scored twice later in the second to cut the gap to 3-2 but Peyton Platter added his second goal of the season late in the third to help ice the game before the Norsemen scored once in the final seconds to get back within one.
White made 25 shops in net to pick up his second win of the week for the Steel (2-3).
Chippewa returns home next Saturday to host the Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!