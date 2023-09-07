MADISON — Tony Rohlik overcame a three-shot deficit on the final day to win the 39th Wisconsin State Senior Open on Wednesday at Maple Bluff Country Club.

Rohlik, a native of Chippewa Falls now living in Arizona, finished at 4-under at the two-day tournament to beat Derek Stendahl of Maple Grove, Minnesota, for the title. Rohlik and Stendahl were the only two golfers to finish under par among the 99 to complete at least one round.

Day 2 was moving day for Rohlik as the 54-year-old shot a 4-under 67, the lowest round for any player on either day of the tournament. Rohlik came out strong on Day 2 with a 3-under front nine, birdying the par-3 third hole and the par-5 fifth and ninth. He continued to stay out of trouble on the back nine with eight pars to go with one more birdie on the par-4 17th hole.

Stendahl shot a 3-under 68 to take the lead after the first day before an even-par 71 on Day 2 helped the Maple Grove, Minnesota, resident finish as the runner-up.

Eau Claire's Brian Buss tied for 54th, and fellow Eau Claire resident Eric Etzel was a part of a tie for 61st place.

Each year, the State Senior Open is one of three major tournaments as a part of the Wisconsin PGA's Wisconsin State Open Series, joining the State Women's Open and Wisconsin State Open. Rohlik was inducted into the Chippewa Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame in 2021.

Rohlik lettered in basketball and golf at Chippewa Falls High School before graduating in 1987. Following graduation, Rohlik started playing in CVGA Tournaments and throughout his career won 20 CVGA tournaments and finished as the Player of the Year runner-up on three occasions. Rohlik also played golf in college for one season, winning three individual titles and helping UW-Eau Claire win a conference title in 1990.

Rohlik went on to play in 10 PGA Tour Events and as of 2021's CVGA Hall of Fame induction made 11 holes-in-one, three double-eagles and set 10 course records in three different states.