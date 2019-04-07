MINNEAPOLIS — Before the season even started, Chris Beard believed his team could go where it had never gone before.
On Saturday night, the Texas Tech men's basketball team played like grizzled veterans in a new environment.
The Red Raiders closed strong in a 61-51 win over Michigan State on Saturday night in the second of two Division I national semifinal matchups at U.S. Bank Stadium. Third-seeded Texas Tech will face top-seeded Virginia on Monday night for a national championship.
Texas Tech was making its first trip to the Final Four after knocking off top-seeded Gonzaga in last weekend's Elite Eight. Fresh faces were a common theme in this year's Final Four with three of the four teams — Virginia, Auburn and Texas Tech — advancing for the first time either in several decades or ever.
The one familiar face among the quartet was Michigan State, a program making the Final Four for the third time this decade and 10th time overall.
But on Saturday it was the Red Raiders who looked the part of the team that had been there before. Texas Tech looked comfortable when Michigan State raced out to an early 12-8 lead. Comfortable when limiting the Spartans to a season-low 51 points in the contest. And comfortable as the Spartans rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half, getting to within one with two minutes, 54 seconds to go.
Whenever the Spartans looked poised to deliver some Izzo Magic, the Red Raiders had an answer.
"We've been there a couple times this year. Teams have come back and made runs," Texas Tech senior guard Matt Mooney said. "Playing in the Big 12 is great experience for moments like that. You can't quite replicate the Final Four atmosphere and stuff like that, but we played a tough schedule in one of the best leagues in the country that got us ready for that moment."
The answer when the Spartans pulled to within a point came from a familiar source that was in an unfamiliar situation. Big 12 Conference Player of the Year Jarrett Culver finished with 10 points — well below his season average — but made them count late with six in a row as his team scored the final nine points. Culver punctuated his team's memorable performance with a step-back 3-pointer at the top of the key with 58 seconds left, pushing his team's advantage to 58-51.
"I just told him to stay the course and trust his teammates," Beard said of Culver. "He's got guys out there that are ready to hit shots and guys that are out there to relieve the pressure. I thought in the first half I didn't do a very good job coaching. He wasn't getting the ball back much on the second touch, but against a good defense like a Michigan State, you're not going to score on the first touch."
Mooney led all scorers with 22 points, including a 4-for-8 effort from beyond the arc.
Texas Tech advanced to the Elite Eight a season ago before falling to eventual national champion Villanova 71-59. But after several significant departures, the Red Raiders came into this season with many new faces — but that never altered Beard's goal.
"Yeah, he told us in the summer -- I don't know if it was the first day, but it was early. He said, We have enough in this gym, in this locker room right here to play on the final Monday night, and either Coach is psychic -- he might be psychic because here we are on the final Monday night," Mooney said. "We just believed him and believed in each other all year long."
