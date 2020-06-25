Brandon Berg: Resourcefulness of Counsell, Stearns to be tested in abbreviated Milwaukee Brewers season

We now know we have Major League Baseball in 2020.
So now what?
It’s been more than three months since MLB Spring Training and the rest of the sports world was shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then sports leagues around the world have worked out return and contingency plans, with MLB and its players encountering the most resistance — not necessarily with the pandemic but with each other.
Tuesday evening the players and the league agreed to a return plan for a 2020 season. It is expected the plan is for a training report date no later than July 1 with a 60-game scheduled to begin July 23-24 and run through the end of September. Most notable rules for the year would be a universal designated hitter, Aug. 31 trade deadline and 30-man roster for the first two weeks, 28-man roster for the next two weeks and a 26-man roster for the remainder of the season.
With such a short season (nearly one third of the standard 162-game schedule), innovation and ingenuity will be of the upmost importance.
Enter Craig Counsell and David Stearns.
Never ones to shy away from thinking outside the box, the braintrust of the Milwaukee Brewers has shown a knack for utilizing rules like expanded rosters to spark late-season surges in recent years. Teams will have roughly a month to get ready for the regular season but Milwaukee may inadvertently be prepared for a few of the changes.
The designated hitter coming to the National League has been discussed for a long time but its addition may help Milwaukee more than most of the other teams in the NL. Ryan Braun is entering the final guaranteed season of a 5-year, $105 million extension signed in 2011 and could slot in well at that position, also clearing the way for offseason acquisition Avisail Garcia to join Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain as the everyday outfielders for the Brewers.
Braun’s on again, off again training to play first base could allow him to get up to speed there and supplant Justin Smoak and perhaps Logan Morrison incrementally. The designated hitter could also provide for a few more ‘maintenance days’ for Cain and opportunities for second baseman Keston Hiura, whose bat should be in the lineup as often as possible even as his defense remains a work in progress with players like Brock Holt and Eric Sogard more than capable of stepping in at one half of the keystone defensively.
A 30-man roster to start the season also comes at a time where starting pitchers are still building endurance and strength to pitch deep into games. Counsell has shown a quicker hook than most when it comes to how he handles his staff and could entertain the idea of ‘tandem’ starting pitchers out of the gate — relying on two starting pitchers to pitch a time or two through the lineup instead of one.
Milwaukee entered Spring Training Version 1 with plenty of options in the rotation as Brandon Woodruff, Adrian Houser, Brett Anderson, Josh Lindblom, Eric Lauer, Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, Brent Suter and Shelby Miller all contending for a spot. Lauer was injured prior to the shutdown and was set to miss Opening Day, but should be prepared when teams report next week. Any combination of those eight while rosters are more forgiving to such an outside-the-box strategy could allow the team to utilize platoon splits while also seeing which pitchers would ultimately be best served throwing in the rotation and bullpen.
Injuries to Luis Urias, Corey Knebel and Lauer were expected to keep each player out for at least Opening Day but the time away allowed the potential starting shortstop, second most important reliever to Josh Hader and probable starting pitcher the chance to heal and be a factor with the team from the start.
Right now it’s difficult to predict how this year’s season will play out. A sport focused on endurance and patience is thrown into overdrive with a tightened schedule, meaning teams and fans will be hanging on every pitch more than ever.
Some unique strategies and approaches could be seen by teams looking to squeeze out every win possible.
If history is every indication, the Milwaukee Brewers have some key people who have probably already gone through these scenarios and many more.
