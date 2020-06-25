Brandon Berg: Resourcefulness of Counsell, Stearns to be tested in abbreviated Milwaukee Brewers season

The designated hitter coming to the National League has been discussed for a long time but its addition may help Milwaukee more than most of the other teams in the NL. Ryan Braun is entering the final guaranteed season of a 5-year, $105 million extension signed in 2011 and could slot in well at that position, also clearing the way for offseason acquisition Avisail Garcia to join Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain as the everyday outfielders for the Brewers.

Braun’s on again, off again training to play first base could allow him to get up to speed there and supplant Justin Smoak and perhaps Logan Morrison incrementally. The designated hitter could also provide for a few more ‘maintenance days’ for Cain and opportunities for second baseman Keston Hiura, whose bat should be in the lineup as often as possible even as his defense remains a work in progress with players like Brock Holt and Eric Sogard more than capable of stepping in at one half of the keystone defensively.

A 30-man roster to start the season also comes at a time where starting pitchers are still building endurance and strength to pitch deep into games. Counsell has shown a quicker hook than most when it comes to how he handles his staff and could entertain the idea of ‘tandem’ starting pitchers out of the gate — relying on two starting pitchers to pitch a time or two through the lineup instead of one.