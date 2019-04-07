MINNEAPOLIS — There's a difference between thinking your going to win and thinking you did win.
Auburn basketball fans experienced both. Tiger faithful felt confident after taking a four-point lead over Virginia with 17 seconds to play in the first of two NCAA men's basketball tournament semifinal games at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.
As Virginia's Kyle Guy lifted up for a game-winning 3-point attempt as time expired and the ball clanged off the front of the rim, Auburn fans erupted having believed they'd punched their ticket the national title game.
What couldn't be heard in a stadium packed with greater than 70,000 people was an officials whistle. Auburn's Samir Doughty was called for an infraction on the shot sending Guy to the line for three free throw with 0.6 seconds to play.
Guy confidently knocked down all three to give the Cavaliers the lead as Auburn's last second heave was unsuccessful and Virginia advanced to play in Monday's title game with a 63-62 win.
While the game ended controversially we should also remember everything leading up to the final few seconds. What should be remembered is the brilliant performances from key players, a late game comeback and big-time shots made. Both teams executed their unique style of play up until end giving not deviating from the gameplan and what brought them success over the years.
"So this will be a memorable game, and I'd like it to be remembered for a great game," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "Let's not remember this game because of just how it ended...It was a great college basketball game."
Virginia has gained the reputation of a defense-first program. It held a Tiger team averaging more than 80 points per game to well below their season average. The Cavaliers built a 10-point advantage with 5:22 to play after a Ty Jerome triple.
How they built that lead was a combination of getting the ball inside to De'Andre Hunter on offense and cutting off the paint and forcing tough contested jumpers on defense.
"They were getting downhill, touching the paint, and that put too much pressure (on us defensively)," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said of Auburn in the first half. "They're so quick. And they went by us, and we needed to collectively, we always say, build a wall or impact when we could.
"I thought we improved on that in the second half."
When the Tigers fell behind they didn't panic continuing to stick by what got them to the Final Four in the first place — the 3-point shot. Auburn was three of nine from deep in the first half and missed its first five after the break.
Leading scorer on the season Bryce Brown made three shots from distance in a span of fewer than three minutes to go from down nine to a two-point lead with about two minutes to go in the game.
"We just -- all season long, we've been through a lot of adversity, and Coach does a good job of just keeping us together," Brown said. "Me and Jared (Harper) do a good job of keeping the guys together. We've been down like that before, and I think it's just staying together, somebody stepping up and just letting everybody know, no matter what happens, don't go off and do your own thing.
"I feel like, at the end of the day in the game, we stayed together. That's why we were able to make that run."
To focus too much on the late foul call would be to ignore Auburn's comeback led by the senior guard.
It would ignore the brilliant first half by Ty Jerome to keep the Cavaliers in the game. Jerome had 13 points in the first half and finished with 21 to go along with nine rebounds and six assists.
To say the officials cost the Tigers wouldn't be giving enough credit to Guy who stepped to the line in the biggest moment of his basketball career needing to make at least two of three to tie. Guy also made a critical basket from distance with with seven seconds to play cutting the Auburn advantage to one.
"These are moments that every basketball player has dreamed of, hitting the game-winning shot or free throws or whatever," Guy said. "Kind of had that feeling in your stomach, like a good nervousness, like, all right, this is my chance. To be able to go to the National Championship off of that for these guys and Coach Bennett, I mean, I really don't have the words."
Auburn had never been to the Final Four and Virginia hadn't since 1984. Both teams achieve success in different ways, using their distinct styles to reach the ultimate stage.
"Don't let it define the game because then you're taking away from Ty Jerome or you're taking away from (Auburn's) Anfernee McLemore with 12 rebounds, or Bryce Brown almost leading Auburn back to an incredible come-from-behind victory," Pearl said. " I'd love that to be the story."
I must side with Coach Pearl. I wish it wasn't the what everybody was talking about.
Unfortunately the end is what we will most remember.
