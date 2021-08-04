Summer Olympics: Rice Lake's Bednarek earns silver in men's 200 meters

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bolt is gone and the world has been looking for someone, anyone, to take his place in the marquee track events. Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs came from nowhere to win the 100, leaving De Grasse behind in what is usually considered his second-best distance.

And finally, De Grasse has cashed in. It's his first gold at a major event after amassing two silvers and six bronzes at Olympics and world championships since 2015.

“It’s persistence," said Canadian decathlete Damian Warner, who hung out near the track to watch his teammate win. “He’s had to go against Usain Bolt, Yohan Blake, all these tough competitors. So it’s not like he’s just choking or losing in the final. He’s losing to some really great athletes.”

This time, he beat some — most notably, Lyles, who has been on a difficult road to the Tokyo Olympics. He has openly talked about his own mental-health issues and how the pandemic disrupted everything.

At one point, he looked like he might be heading for an attempt at a 100-200 double. But his 100 at Olympic trials was a mess, and his best race of the season was the 200 final in Eugene, Oregon.