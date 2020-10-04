NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- The following local students graduated with the St. Olaf College Class of 2020.
- Eric Anderlik, Physics, Mathematics, Chippewa Falls High School, child of Joseph and Emily Anderlik
- Rachel Ropella, Theater, Menomonie High School, child of Carol Diser-Ropella and Thomas Ropella
The following local students graduated from Western Technical College.
- Emily Finder, of Elk Mound, graduated from Western Technical College in the Emergency Medical Technician - Basic program in La Crosse. Finder is one of 163 graduates to receive an associate's degree or technical diploma in the 2020 Summer Term.
