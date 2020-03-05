Stalock is stepping up

The result enabled the Wild to leap a point ahead of both the Predators and Arizona in the wild-card race. Minnesota trails Winnipeg by point for that second wild-card spot but has two games in hand on the Jets. And it’s been Stalock helping to fuel the Wild’s recent surge. In his past 14 starts, the former South St. Paul and Minnesota Duluth standout is 10-3-1 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

“Obviously, the way we’re playing it feels great, but it starts with the group, it’s contagious,” said Stalock, deflecting attention away from himself as quickly as he roams away from the crease to clear the puck from the defensive zone. “The lightness we have in the room, we’re not tight, we’re not griping our sticks, we’re going out and having fun, and I think it goes a long way.”

What also goes a long way toward making the playoffs is a resilient goalie, and Stalock has shown he can fill that role. His strong game Tuesday came two days after the Wild fell 4-3 to the Washington Capitals in a game that carried a playofflike atmosphere at Xcel Energy Center.