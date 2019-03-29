Stanley Fire Chief Ron Zais has been placed on paid administrative leave as the state investigates the fire department for being out of compliance with regulations.
According to a Friday news release from the City of Stanley, the fire department is out of compliance with regulations developed by the state's Division of Public Health, Office for Preparedness and Emergency Health Care.
While the investigation continues, the city placed Zais on leave "in an effort to not prejudge" whether the department is in compliance, and in the case that it's not, who is responsible.
"The city is not judging the situation," the release states, "it is simply putting things on hold while these serious allegations are investigated."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.