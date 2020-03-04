Stanley man arrested for 6th OWI
Charles J. Gilbert mug

Charles J. Gilbert

A Stanley man has been arrested for his sixth drunk-driving offense.

Charles J. Gilbert, 48, N13067 Fernwall Ave., appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court on Monday. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Gilbert be held on a $1,500 cash bond. He returns to court March 10.

Online jail records show Gilbert was incarcerated at 7 p.m. Saturday. No details of his arrest were immediately available Tuesday.

Gilbert was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in 2016 in Chippewa County Court and was ordered to serve one year in jail and three years of probation, online court records show.

+23 From Herald files: Top crime stories for February in the Chippewa Falls area
