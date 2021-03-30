State of Hockey, minus Minnesota

“They were blocking shots and sacrificing,” Motzko said of the Mavericks. “We couldn’t make a break. If we could have turned one, we could have made it interesting.”

Instead, it’s the Mavericks who get to continue the most riveting part of the season, while Motzko and the Gophers regroup and reassess. The 100th season of Gophers hockey had several highlights — a 10-0 start, a breakthrough season by goalie Jack LaFontaine, a Big Ten tournament championship and a return to the NCAA tournament after a four-year hiatus. However, a chance to return to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2014 disappeared on a Sunday night on the Front Range of the Rockies.

There will be offseason turnover, of course. LaFontaine, Scott Reedy and Brannon McManus are among five seniors who won’t be back — unless they take advantage of the NCAA’s waiver using a year of eligibility this season. Junior Sampo Ranta, the team’s leading scorer, had a breakout season and could be attractive to the Colorado Avalanche, who selected him in the third round of the 2018 NHL draft. Standout defensemen Brock Faber, Jackson LaCombe and Ryan Johnson are high draft picks, and their rights-holders could come calling.

After Sunday’s game, Motzko reflected on the season.

“It’s awful hard to go in with a message [to his players] now because it will actually come better in a day or two,” he said. “We’re so darn proud of every guy in there, the seniors, and how we believe we’ve turned things in a great direction. They were all-in, and it was a true team. We’ll take this one game to our grave, but our entire season, there were so many positives to it. It’s hard to look at it right now.’’

