Boys Basketball
*All stats and standings are entering Monday
Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L
Eau Claire Memorial 2-0 3-2
Eau Claire North 2-0 6-0
Chippewa Falls 2-1 4-2
Hudson 2-1 5-1
River Falls 1-2 3-2
Menomonie 1-3 2-4
Rice Lake 0-3 0-5
Friday’s Games
Chippewa Falls vs Stoughton at Middleton
River Falls vs Xavier at Concordia University
Ashland at Menomonie
Osceola at Rice Lake
Eau Claire Memorial vs Oshkosh West at Concordia University
Saturday’s Games
Brown Deer vs River Falls at Concordia University
Hudson at D.C. Everest
Eau Clarie Memorial vs Brookfield East at Concordia University
Prairie Seeds (Minn.) at Rice Lake
Lakeland at Menomonie
Western Cloverbelt W-L W-L
Altoona 3-0 4-0
McDonell 3-0 6-0
Eau Claire Regis 2-1 4-1
Fall Creek 1-2 3-3
Osseo-Fairchild 1-2 2-3
Stanley-Boyd 1-2 1-5
Thorp 1-2 3-3
Cadott 0-3 2-4
Friday’s Games
McDonell vs Catholic Central at Concordia University
Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi
Altoona at Stratford
Saturday’s Games
McDonell vs St. Thomas More at Concordia University
Altoona vs TBD at Stratford
Heart O’North W-L W-L
Bloomer 3-1 4-1
Northwestern 3-1 4-3
Cameron 3-2 4-2
Ladysmith 3-2 4-2
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2-2 3-3
Cumberland 2-2 3-2
Barron 2-3 2-3
Spooner 1-3 1-4
Hayward 0-3 2-5
Friday’s Games
Prairie Seeds (Minn.) vs Northwestern at Rice Lake
Saturday’s Games
Osceola vs Northwestern at Rice Lake
Shell Lake at Cumberland
East Lakeland W-L W-L
New Auburn 4-0 5-1
Birchwood 3-0 5-1
Bruce 2-1 2-4
Lake Holcombe 2-2 3-2
Flambeau 1-3 2-3
Cornell 0-3 0-5
Winter 0-3 0-4
Friday’s Games
Cornell at Gilmanton
Bruce at Clayton
Winter at South Shore
Saturday’s Games
Flambeau at Clayton
Girls Basketball
Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L
River Falls 4-0 7-2
Eau Claire Memorial 3-0 7-0
Chippewa Falls 3-2 5-4
Hudson 2-1 5-4
Eau Claire North 1-4 1-7
Menomonie 1-4 2-7
Rice Lake 1-4 1-7
Friday’s Games
Chi-Hi vs Arrowhead at Middleton
Hudson at Marshfield
Wausau East at Rice Lake
Ashland at Menomonie
Saturday’s Games
Chi-Hi vs Homestead at Middleton
Hudson vs TBD at Marshfield
Barron at Rice Lake
Merrill at Menomonie
Western Cloverbelt W-L W-L
Fall Creek 4-0 6-1
McDonell 3-1 4-3
Cadott 2-2 6-3
Osseo-Fairchild 2-2 3-4
Stanley-Boyd 2-2 4-3
Thorp 2-2 3-3
Altoona 1-3 2-5
Eau Claire Regis 0-4 1-6
Friday’s Games
Stanley-Boyd at Flambeau
Fall Creek at Arcadia
Heart O’North W-L W-L
Bloomer 5-0 6-2
Ladysmith 4-1 6-1
Northwestern 3-1 3-1
Cameron 2-2 2-4
Hayward 2-2 2-5
Barron 2-3 3-4
Cumberland 1-2 1-4
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-4 1-7
Spooner 0-4 0-6
Friday’s Game
Northwestern vs Ellsworth at Menomonie
Saturday’s Games
Saint Croix Central vs Northwestern at Menomonie
Barron at Rice Lake
Shell Lake at Cumberland
East Lakeland W-L W-L
Flambeau 4-0 4-0
Birchwood 2-1 2-5
Cornell 2-1 2-4
Lake Holcombe 2-2 3-2
Bruce 1-2 1-5
New Auburn 1-3 2-6
Winter 0-3 0-6
Friday’s Games
Cornell at Gilmanton
Stanley-Boyd at Flambeau
Boys Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers W-L-T W-L-T
Eau Claire Memorial 3-0-0 5-3-0
Chippewa Falls 3-1-0 7-1-0
Eau Claire North 2-1-0 4-4-1
Hudson 2-1-0 4-3-0
River Falls 2-2-0 3-5-0
Rice Lake 0-3-0 2-3-0
Menomonie 0-4-0 2-6-0
Thursday’s Games
Chippewa Falls vs Albert Lea (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.
Breck (Minn.) vs Hudson at Blaine, Minn.
Verona vs Eau Claire Memorial at Ashwaubenon
St. Paul Academy vs Eau Claire North at Blaine, Minn.
Rice Lake vs Proctor at Silver Bay, Minn.
Friday’s Games
Chippewa Falls vs Rochester Lourdes (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.
Ashwaubenon at Menomonie
Eau Claire North vs TBD at Blaine, Minn.
Beloit Memorial at River Falls
Eau Claire Memorial vs TBD at Ashwaubenon, Minn.
Saturday’s Games
Chippewa Falls vs Fargo South/Shanley (N.D.)
Eau Claire North vs TBD at Blaine, Minn.
Waunakee at River Falls
Eau Claire Memorial vs TBD at Ashwaubenon, Minn.
Girls Hockey
Standings
Big Rivers W-L-T W-L-T
Eau Claire Area 1-0-0 8-0-1
St. Croix Valley 1-0-0 7-2-0
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0-1-0 3-5-0
Hudson 0-1-0 2-6-1
Thursday’s Games
Hudson vs Lakeville North (Minn.) at Farmington Hills, Mich.
Friday’s Games
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs Bay Area at Eau Claire
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs Fond du Lac at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Eau Claire Area
Hudson vs Eastview (Minn.) at Farmington Hills, Mich.
St. Croix Valley vs Brookfield in Madison
Bay Area at Eau Clarie Area
Saturday’s Games
St. Croix Valley vs TBD at Madison
Hudson vs Owatonna at Farmington Hills, Mich.