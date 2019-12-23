Stanley-Boyd at Cadott girls basketball 12-10-19

Cadott's Autumn Bremness (12) and Stanley-Boyd's Lily Hoel (22)

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Boys Basketball

*All stats and standings are entering Monday

Standings

Big Rivers W-L W-L

Eau Claire Memorial 2-0 3-2

Eau Claire North 2-0 6-0

Chippewa Falls 2-1 4-2

Hudson 2-1 5-1

River Falls 1-2 3-2

Menomonie 1-3 2-4

Rice Lake 0-3 0-5

Friday’s Games

Chippewa Falls vs Stoughton at Middleton

River Falls vs Xavier at Concordia University

Ashland at Menomonie

Osceola at Rice Lake

Eau Claire Memorial vs Oshkosh West at Concordia University

Saturday’s Games

Brown Deer vs River Falls at Concordia University

Hudson at D.C. Everest

Eau Clarie Memorial vs Brookfield East at Concordia University

Prairie Seeds (Minn.) at Rice Lake

Lakeland at Menomonie

Western Cloverbelt W-L W-L

Altoona 3-0 4-0

McDonell 3-0 6-0

Eau Claire Regis 2-1 4-1

Fall Creek 1-2 3-3

Osseo-Fairchild 1-2 2-3

Stanley-Boyd 1-2 1-5

Thorp 1-2 3-3

Cadott 0-3 2-4

Friday’s Games

McDonell vs Catholic Central at Concordia University

Stanley-Boyd at Mondovi

Altoona at Stratford

Saturday’s Games

McDonell vs St. Thomas More at Concordia University

Altoona vs TBD at Stratford

Heart O’North W-L W-L

Bloomer 3-1 4-1

Northwestern 3-1 4-3

Cameron 3-2 4-2

Ladysmith 3-2 4-2

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2-2 3-3

Cumberland 2-2 3-2

Barron 2-3 2-3

Spooner 1-3 1-4

Hayward 0-3 2-5

Friday’s Games

Prairie Seeds (Minn.) vs Northwestern at Rice Lake

Saturday’s Games

Osceola vs Northwestern at Rice Lake

Shell Lake at Cumberland

East Lakeland W-L W-L

New Auburn 4-0 5-1

Birchwood 3-0 5-1

Bruce 2-1 2-4

Lake Holcombe 2-2 3-2

Flambeau 1-3 2-3

Cornell 0-3 0-5

Winter 0-3 0-4

Friday’s Games

Cornell at Gilmanton

Bruce at Clayton

Winter at South Shore

Saturday’s Games

Flambeau at Clayton

Girls Basketball

Standings

Big Rivers W-L W-L

River Falls 4-0 7-2

Eau Claire Memorial 3-0 7-0

Chippewa Falls 3-2 5-4

Hudson 2-1 5-4

Eau Claire North 1-4 1-7

Menomonie 1-4 2-7

Rice Lake 1-4 1-7

Friday’s Games

Chi-Hi vs Arrowhead at Middleton

Hudson at Marshfield

Wausau East at Rice Lake

Ashland at Menomonie

Saturday’s Games

Chi-Hi vs Homestead at Middleton

Hudson vs TBD at Marshfield

Barron at Rice Lake

Merrill at Menomonie

Western Cloverbelt W-L W-L

Fall Creek 4-0 6-1

McDonell 3-1 4-3

Cadott 2-2 6-3

Osseo-Fairchild 2-2 3-4

Stanley-Boyd 2-2 4-3

Thorp 2-2 3-3

Altoona 1-3 2-5

Eau Claire Regis 0-4 1-6

Friday’s Games

Stanley-Boyd at Flambeau

Fall Creek at Arcadia

Heart O’North W-L W-L

Bloomer 5-0 6-2

Ladysmith 4-1 6-1

Northwestern 3-1 3-1

Cameron 2-2 2-4

Hayward 2-2 2-5

Barron 2-3 3-4

Cumberland 1-2 1-4

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-4 1-7

Spooner 0-4 0-6

Friday’s Game

Northwestern vs Ellsworth at Menomonie

Saturday’s Games

Saint Croix Central vs Northwestern at Menomonie

Barron at Rice Lake

Shell Lake at Cumberland

East Lakeland W-L W-L

Flambeau 4-0 4-0

Birchwood 2-1 2-5

Cornell 2-1 2-4

Lake Holcombe 2-2 3-2

Bruce 1-2 1-5

New Auburn 1-3 2-6

Winter 0-3 0-6

Friday’s Games

Cornell at Gilmanton

Stanley-Boyd at Flambeau

Boys Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers W-L-T W-L-T

Eau Claire Memorial 3-0-0 5-3-0

Chippewa Falls 3-1-0 7-1-0

Eau Claire North 2-1-0 4-4-1

Hudson 2-1-0 4-3-0

River Falls 2-2-0 3-5-0

Rice Lake 0-3-0 2-3-0

Menomonie 0-4-0 2-6-0

Thursday’s Games

Chippewa Falls vs Albert Lea (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.

Breck (Minn.) vs Hudson at Blaine, Minn.

Verona vs Eau Claire Memorial at Ashwaubenon

St. Paul Academy vs Eau Claire North at Blaine, Minn.

Rice Lake vs Proctor at Silver Bay, Minn.

Friday’s Games

Chippewa Falls vs Rochester Lourdes (Minn.) at Rochester, Minn.

Ashwaubenon at Menomonie

Eau Claire North vs TBD at Blaine, Minn.

Beloit Memorial at River Falls

Eau Claire Memorial vs TBD at Ashwaubenon, Minn.

Saturday’s Games

Chippewa Falls vs Fargo South/Shanley (N.D.)

Eau Claire North vs TBD at Blaine, Minn.

Waunakee at River Falls

Eau Claire Memorial vs TBD at Ashwaubenon, Minn.

Girls Hockey

Standings

Big Rivers W-L-T W-L-T

Eau Claire Area 1-0-0 8-0-1

St. Croix Valley 1-0-0 7-2-0

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0-1-0 3-5-0

Hudson 0-1-0 2-6-1

Thursday’s Games

Hudson vs Lakeville North (Minn.) at Farmington Hills, Mich.

Friday’s Games

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs Bay Area at Eau Claire

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie vs Fond du Lac at Eau Claire

Fond du Lac at Eau Claire Area

Hudson vs Eastview (Minn.) at Farmington Hills, Mich.

St. Croix Valley vs Brookfield in Madison

Bay Area at Eau Clarie Area

Saturday’s Games

St. Croix Valley vs TBD at Madison

Hudson vs Owatonna at Farmington Hills, Mich.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0