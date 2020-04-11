Stepping Up: Ants and heroes

A few weeks ago (that feel like years, don’t they?) when all this started, I found myself standing at my kitchen counter thinking that despite the pandemic spring would still come, and pretty soon there would be ants in the kitchen. They come every spring—not hoards of them, just one or two a day. I thought I would be happy to see them because it would feel so ordinary. Like many people, I imagine, I crave the ordinary these days.

Well, the ants are here now. Can’t say I was thrilled to see them after all, but the greening grass, daffodils, and robins are nice. They’re a reminder that life goes on. Some things change and some things stay the same.

Certainly, a lot has changed in recent weeks. It could be that life as we’ve previously known it will even change some as a result of COVID-19. But one thing that won’t change is that people will always need to eat. And those who are laid off, unemployed or underemployed, their children, and seniors living on limited incomes, will still be at risk of hunger. It’s just that there are and will be a lot more people facing food insecurity than usual for a time.