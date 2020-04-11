Stepping Up: Ants and heroes

A few weeks ago (that feel like years, don’t they?) when all this started, I found myself standing at my kitchen counter thinking that despite the pandemic spring would still come, and pretty soon there would be ants in the kitchen. They come every spring—not hoards of them, just one or two a day. I thought I would be happy to see them because it would feel so ordinary. Like many people, I imagine, I crave the ordinary these days.
Well, the ants are here now. Can’t say I was thrilled to see them after all, but the greening grass, daffodils, and robins are nice. They’re a reminder that life goes on. Some things change and some things stay the same.
Certainly, a lot has changed in recent weeks. It could be that life as we’ve previously known it will even change some as a result of COVID-19. But one thing that won’t change is that people will always need to eat. And those who are laid off, unemployed or underemployed, their children, and seniors living on limited incomes, will still be at risk of hunger. It’s just that there are and will be a lot more people facing food insecurity than usual for a time.
Stepping Stones is here to help. The organization has been serving people in need in Dunn County for almost 35 years. Because we’re in the “essential services” category, staff and volunteers have still been working every day to make sure we can continue to provide food and shelter, referrals and support. Many of our regular weekly volunteers are seniors and/or have health concerns and have had to step back for a time. New volunteers are stepping forward. I think of them all as heroes:
Alan, Ann, Antoinette, Barb, Barbara, Bob, Brandon, Carol, Char, Cheryl, Connie, Cyndi, the Daves, Dayne, Delvin, Dennis, the Dianes, Dolan, Donna, Elizabeth, Gary, Hannah, Harry, Heidi, Helen, Henry, Howard, Isabella, Isaiah, Jane, Jerry, Jill, the Jims, Joan, Jody, Joette, John, Joy, Julie, June, Karen, Kathy, Kris, Linda, Loren, Lynda, Mai Nou, Mark, the Marys, Mike, Monica, Nancy, Nichole, Nina, Pang, Pat, Patty, Peter, Pinckney, Rachel, Ralph, Reb, Ria, Ron, Rosa, Shelby, Stephan, Stephanie, Steve, Sue, Susan, Suzie, Tanya, Terri, Tom, Tony, Wendy, Willie, Yvonne, Zach, and many others I’ve missed or who help with off-site food distributions, Winter Haven, special events, the board and committees, etc.
Where would we be without them? And without all our heroic donors. Now, more than ever, we’re learning (the hard way) that when some in a community (or anywhere in the world for that matter) aren’t healthy, we’re all at risk. I give thanks for the heroes who’ve always known that.
To help, or if you need help, call (715) 235-2920 or visit our website for info.: www.steppingstonesdc.org. Stay safe, eat healthy, be well!
Katherine Dutton is the executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County. She can be reached by emailing director@steppingstonesdc.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!