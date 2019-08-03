Military service is an incredibly personal commitment, but one Chippewa County veteran’s family has passed down a tradition of service for generations.
Don Bee is an Eau Claire resident and United States military veteran who now works as a nurse.
Bee served in the U.S. Air Force from 1992-1997 after seeking to foster his love for his country and searching for a higher purpose.
Bee’s service included three years stationed in the Netherlands working as a security police officer, and was also stationed in stateside in Missouri when he wasn’t traveling the world while serving his country.
Bee’s commitment to his country began at an early age and taught him the realities of adult life quickly and effectively.
“It made me grow up as a young man,” Bee said. “I was 17 when I went into the service, so my parents had to sign on the bottom line with me. I learned things I still instill in my life every day. You learn to pay attention to detail and care for yourself, because you’re 4,200 miles away from home. You’ve got to think on your feet and instill confidence in yourself to adapt to things you aren’t used to.”
An overlooked aspect of military service is how big of a commitment joining the military really is. Sure, you enjoy some benefits such as reduced military rates at restaurants and stores and reduced higher education costs, but those are privileges military personal and veterans have earned, he said.
“It’s a sacrifice whether it’s peace time or war time,” Bee said. “You’re away from your family and you’re at the beck and call of the government and military. When I was in the military, you didn’t make a ton of money, and you still don’t, so you’ve got to do it for the right reasons. Young people really make a commitment, and a lot of people think they just get college for free and they didn’t earn it, but that’s not the case. They spend four years or more in the military, they earned it.”
While Bee’s commitment to his country came from an extremely personal place, a history of military service is laden throughout his family tree.
Bee’s grandfather Walter Bee served during World War II, his father Dennis Bee served in Vietnam and his two children, Tyler and Alyssa, both have begun careers in the military.
Raising his two children with his wife Rae Ann, he wanted to make sure his kids didn’t feel pressured to join the military just because service is common in the Bee family tree.
He emphasized he is happy with whatever they want to do with their lives and he is proud whether they serve their country or choose civilian life.
“We have a big family tradition,” Bee said. “The one thing I did instill in Tyler and Alyssa is don’t do it because great grandpa, myself or Uncle Mike did it, do it for the right reasons,” he said. “Their mother and I never forced it and it was all their own doing and their own thinking.”
Now that both of his children have begun their adult lives, he’s living comfortably working as a nurse and going to as many concerts and sporting events as possible,
Bee’s advice to the next generation of soldiers is to look inside for the answer to their question of joining the military or not.
“You have to do it for the right reasons and it has to come from your heart,” Bee said. “Be smart about it and be the best you can because you’ll never regret it for the rest of your life. You can always stick your chest out and keep your head up knowing you did something with your life.”
