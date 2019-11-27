To celebrate National Day of Giving on Tuesday, Dec. 3, University of Wisconsin-Stout will host its first Giving Tuesday event, Stout Gives Back.
The event will be supported by Stout University Foundation to encourage donations for scholarships and other areas of critical need. Donors can make undesignated gifts to Stout Gives Back or specify their gifts to an area of UW-Stout they would like to support.
Donations can be made online or by mail. Address checks to Stout University Foundation, 320 S. Broadway St., Menomonie, Wis., 54751.
Stout Gives Back will be a 24-hour digital campaign with the hashtag #STOUTGIVESBACK. Social media sites for the university, Alumni Association and Athletics will be posting information prior to and throughout the event.
Bob and Beverly Spinti, of Menomonie, who are alumni and retired professors, have created a challenge match. Donations made on Dec. 3 toward scholarships for the study abroad program will be matched up to $2,000.
Student, faculty and staff engagement will be encouraged with two selfie stations. Two dollars will be donated for each selfie posted along with the hashtag. The station in the Memorial Student Center will be sponsored by interim Chancellor Patrick Guilfoile and the station at Johnson Fieldhouse by Athletic Director Duey Naatz.
“The general purpose of a giving day is to engage alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends with a 24-hour opportunity to unite and, together, impact UW-Stout,” said Annual Giving Officer Jen Rohde of the Foundation.
Stout University Foundation recently held its annual scholarship event, awarding more than $800,000 in scholarships to 418 students.
The Foundation also is in the midst of a $35 million comprehensive campaign, Pathways Forward, to provide additional support for the university and major initiatives.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
