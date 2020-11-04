Stout professor encourages creation in remote studio spaces

Attending classes in person was not an option for seniors Rebecca Webster and Kayla Gullickson. Webster, a studio art major from Milaca, Minn., and Gullickson, an entertainment design major from Menomonie, are roommates and best friends. They made an at-home studio in the entryway of their apartment.

“I think that Professor Tamara has done an excellent job of adapting our class into an online learning environment,” Webster said. “This is my favorite class this semester for a reason. An online format is ideal for myself, as I am a strong, independent learner. And I have much more free time than I would if I was attending in-person classes, which has allowed me to have a better work/life/school balance than other semesters.”

With so many students creating remotely, and with the seemingly day-to-day changes of COVID-19, Brantmeier modified her assignments and requirements to better suit students’ immediate studio needs.

She used to require students to work on canvases as large as 24- by 30-inches. But this semester, students are using smaller canvases to work in smaller spaces, with the largest being 14- by 18-inches. She changed the supply list to have fewer paint colors to free up dollars so students could buy good lighting. And she extended deadlines to be flexible with students’ time as they’re adjusting to changes.