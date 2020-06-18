Stout's Renee Murphy receives WMG Humanitarian Award

UW-Stout's Renee Murphy (Jr, Tinley Park, Ill/Lincoln Way-East) is the recipient of the 2020 WMG Humanitarian Award, an award sponsored by the Waznik Moseler Group, that calls attention to and recognizes the student-athletes who put sports into proper perspective, who encompass teamwork, campus and community in their everyday lives and put others ahead of themselves.
The award has been presented annually since 2012 by WMG Waznik, Moseler Group of Menomonie.
Murphy, a member of the Blue Devil softball team, is a vocational rehabilitation major with a grade point average of 4.0, is a UW-Stout Scholar-Athlete, meaning she has a cumulative grade point average exceeding 3.50, and is a member of UW-Stout's Honor College.
Murphy has been heavily involved in both the UW-Stout and Menomonie area communities.
Murphy has volunteered with Stout Connects You with a cadaver presentation, helped with camps for the Menomonie Youth Softball League, worked with Kids Night Out, is a three year member of the UW-Stout Student-Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) and with the Stepping Stones Food Pantry.
Murphy as traveled abroad on a faculty-led trip to Miguel de Cozumel in Mexico to help teach in schools and rehabilition facilities with students who had mild to severe disabilities. She attended a faculty-led trip to attend the Parliament of World Religions in Toronto, Canada, to learn about the diversity of religions present in the work place.
A captain for the Blue Devil softball team, Murphy is also a leader for Athlete's Intervarsity.
A vocational rehabilitation major, Murphy has been a caregiver for a local Menomonie woman and is an intern at Foundations Therapy in Menomonie. Murphy is also an events staff member for UW-Stout Athletics.
"WMG is proud to recognize student-athletes who put sports into proper perspective, who encompass teamwork, who include campus and community into their everyday lives and who put others ahead of themselves," said Bryan LaVoy a financial advisor from WMG Waznik, Moseler Group. "We acknowledge student-athletes with charcter, who care and believe in helping others and who work hard at making our world a better place."
"By placing a spotlight on these individuals," Jon Storing, a financial advisor from WMG Waznik, Moseler Group, said, "we are not only acknowledging their accomplishments, but we strive to magnify their ability to inspire everyone in this room, our youth and the community as a whole."
Also nominated for the award were: Becky Fesenmaier of the women's basketball team; Seth Plenge of the men's track and field team; and JDan Sturgeon of the football team.
WMG Waznik Moseler Group, LLC is an independent financial services firm that specializes in wealth accumulation, conservation, and distribution strategies. The firm was founded in 2004 in Menomonie, Wisconsin with the vision of improving people's lives by offering great financial advice at a fair price.
