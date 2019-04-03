Thank you John Andersen, for the kind things that you write about Girl Scout Troop 3055 (Chippewa Herald, March 30). Most especially, thank you for keeping the tragedy of this horrific crash, fresh in the mind and heart of the public. Let us never forget the lives of these little girls and the mother, who died by the hand of someone who was careless and irresponsible. We, the family, pray that all drivers realize that getting a drivers license comes along with so much responsibility. A car is wonderful transportation, but as we all know, they can also be killing machines. I would not wish this pain on my worst enemy. God bless and please continue to pray for this troop. I will be there for the fundraiser and wish you good luck.
Sue Balow Parker, Fall Creek
