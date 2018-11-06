Local voters handily re-elected Republican Rob Summerfield of Bloomer to Wisconsin’s 67th Assembly District, bucking a challenge from Democrat Wren Keturi of Chippewa Falls.
Summerfield got 61.8 percent of the vote, while Keturi had 38.2 percent.
“I am truly humbled by all of the support during this campaign,” Summerfield wrote on Facebook Tuesday night. “It is an honor to continue to serve as your representative in the State Assembly.”
The 67th Assembly District covers the northern two-thirds of Chippewa County, including Cornell, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Cadott and New Auburn. In Dunn County, the 67th includes Colfax, Elk Mound, Sand Creek and Wheeler.
Voters chose Summerfield over Democrat Dennis Hunt of Chippewa Falls in 2016 when incumbent Tom Larson of Colfax did not seek re-election. Summerfield is the owner of Chippewa Valley Land Title Company in Bloomer and the general manager of Two Acres Supper Club in Bloomer.
Keturi called Summerfield to concede the race Tuesday night, she said in a statement.
“I feel immensely proud of our volunteer run campaign,” Keturi said. “We ran this campaign without the support of corporate PACs and with tremendous energy from a team of volunteers across the district.”
In the 68th Assembly District, Altoona police chief Jesse James beat Wendy Sue Johnson, an attorney and former school board member. James won with 57.6 percent of the vote.
Bernier wins state Senate seat
Kathy Bernier of Lake Hallie will replace Terry Moulton in the 23rd Senate district after beating Democrat Chris Kapsner. Bernier had 42,968 votes (59.2 percent) to Kapsner’s 29,631 (40.8 percent).
Moulton did not seek re-election.
Bernier ran on a traditional Republican platform, starting with her stance on the economy and jobs. Bernier’s main stance on the economy is she is hoping to expand broadband access in rurual areas, grow the economy so young graduates can stay in Wisconsin and wants to expand the number of jobs available in Wisconsin.
She previously served as the 68th Assembly District representative and said she hopes to invest heavily in K-12 education (especially in rural areas), continue to help the job market and keep the unemployment rate at a record high rate and keep Wisconsin in a good fiscal state.
