Sun power to the people: Green Fees fund generation of 8% of Price Commons needs

Later this year, a kiosk is planned in Price Commons to show students live updates of the energy generated by the solar panels and the equivalent in trees planted by reducing carbon dioxide emissions. About one week after the panels were in place it showed they had saved the equivalent of about 278 pounds of carbon dioxide, or as if just more than two trees had been planted on campus.

Planning is also underway to study adding solar panels to the Memorial Student Center, Rykal said. The Green Fees this year helped prepare the building infrastructure for panels in the future, Rykal said.

Wisconsin gets about 42% of its electricity from coal. But the state has about 20 solar farms under development that will generate more than 2.2 gigawatts of power, or about 7% of the state’s annual electricity use, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

New solar installations nationwide are expected to increase 43% from 2019 to a record 19 gigawatts of capacity installed in 2020, according to projections from the Solar Energy Industries Association. Solar also accounted for 43% of all new electricity generating capacity added in 2020.