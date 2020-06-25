Systems librarian receives library’s Barnard Award

“Since taking leadership of technology for the library, Ann has completed several long-awaited projects,” Lindahl added. “One of them was to set up a web-based study room reservation system. This is an option that students had been literally requesting for years and had faced many obstacles. Ann was able to overcome issues and implement this very popular service for the students.”

In her position, Vogl makes sure students can access all the library systems, including articles and videos.

Vogl worked in a library while attending UW-Whitewater, where she studied accounting. “I always liked working with other students doing research,” she said. So, it was only natural after working as an accountant for a decade, she decided to earn her Master’s in Library and Information Science at UW-Milwaukee and begin a new career.

Vogl said she was honored to receive the award but noted all University Library staff were deserving. “Everyone in the library does great work and is so service focused,” she added.