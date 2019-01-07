‘The little engine that could’
Marshfield's new hospital has a plan to keep Chippewa Valley healthcare affordable
Page 4
---
Courting healthcare professionals
Multiple organizations team up to bring best, brightest to Chippewa Valley
Page 8
---
A new way to pay
Direct-pay primary care facilities make strides in the Chippewa Valley
Page 13
---
Saving money, saving time and saving lives
Chippewa Valley providers increase efficiency by proactive interventions
Page 16
---
Navigating the system
New program at CVTC aims to help patients understand their care
Page 20
---
Waiting, watching for any changes
Healthcare industry to keep close eye on new administration
Page 23
---
How to combat the opioid epidemic
Chippewa Valley providers collaborate to fight deadly scourge
Page 24
