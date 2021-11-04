Tank is 10 years, neutered, and up to date on his shots! Tank is a big boy weighing in at... View on PetFinder
Gavin Goodman returned a kickoff for a score and Collin Beaudette scored on a three-yard run as the Chi-Hi football team fell at top-seeded Kimberly 35-13 on Friday evening in a Division 1 second round playoff contest.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a "homeopathic treatment" in the summer, according to NFL Network. The league did not consider him vaccinated.
In 1872, Albert Pound built an impressive mansion at 214 Superior St. Pound was an early pioneer of Chippewa Falls who at one time was preside…
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is standing behind its investigation after an appeal from the ACLU.
Chiropractic patients looking for something new in the Chippewa Valley can rejoice, because a new offering has opened its doors.
Baraboo School District Superintendent Rainey Briggs declined to release the students’ names Monday but said the district will release them within the “next day or so,” along with statements from parents.
The Chi-Hi and Stanley-Boyd volleyball teams will each play for a trip to state on Saturday night after securing sectional semifinal wins on Thursday. The Cardinals earned a come-from-behind Division 1 win in five sets over Marshfield while the Orioles picked up a four-set Division 3 win at Marathon.
Two people died, including a Baraboo School District student, and three others were injured in a crash Friday in the Sauk County town of Fairfield, authorities reported.
From coaches to custodians, find out how much University of Wisconsin employees make across 13 campuses.
A Chippewa Falls man who was twice the legal alcohol limit when he was arrested Sept. 1, 2020, will serve at least six months in jail.
