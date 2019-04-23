MADISON — Jonathan Taylor won’t need to wait until August to compete for the University of Wisconsin again.
The nation’s best running back recently joined the Badgers’ track and field team, per a UW official, and is set to run in the 4X100-meter relay at the Penn Relays later this week. Taylor began practicing with the track team this week, which was the reason he missed Tuesday’s football practice.
The sophomore won four Group 1 state championships at Salem High in New Jersey, claiming both the 100 meters and 4X100-meter relay titles as a junior and senior. He also won back-to-back New Jersey Meet of Champions titles in the 100 meters both years.
His best 100-meter time of 10.49 seconds came during a sectional meet in 2017.
After this week’s Penn Relays, Taylor will have an opportunity to run in UW’s Alumni Classic on May 3 in Madison before the Big Ten Outdoor Championships from May 10-12 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Shaw slowly working his way back
Senior running back Bradrick Shaw took a few 7-on-7 reps Tuesday after being limited to individual drills in previous spring practices open to the media.
Shaw tore his ACL in November of 2017 in a game against Minnesota and didn’t play last season.
“The whole goal really with Brad is, can he do enough this spring to where he’s really ready and confident for the summer?” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “Can he have a great summer of working out, conditioning, and that’ll set up for fall.
“You pull for him after what he’s gone through, and yet, he’s stayed strong. ... I don’t worry about Bradrick the football player. Certainly he’s going to need some work in fall camp, but if he can get to fall camp healthy and ready to go, it’d be great to have him back.”
Bruss returns to right tackle
Offensive lineman Logan Bruss (left thumb) participated in team drills Tuesday after being limited to individual drills Friday.
The sophomore took first-team reps at right tackle, where he started three games last season, after working at right guard earlier this spring.
Bruss took the place of senior David Moorman at right tackle. Moorman and sophomore Josh Seltzner both took first-team reps at right guard Tuesday, while Moorman also worked at center with the second team.
From the infirmary
Wide receiver Kendric Pryor (right leg) missed Tuesday’s practice, and running back Brady Schipper (head) was also out after he left Friday’s scrimmage early. Inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas wore a yellow non-contact jersey.
Tight ends Jake Ferguson (right leg), Luke Benzschawel and Coy Wanner (left leg), cornerbacks Madison Cone and Travian Blaylock, wide receivers Cade Green and Emmet Perry, running back/inside linebacker Hunter Johnson, fullback Mason Stokke (right leg) and offensive lineman Blake Smithback all remained out.
Extra points
Redshirt freshman Jacob Heyroth, a Lodi High graduate, moved from inside linebacker to running back for Tuesday’s practice. ... Junior Caesar Williams and sophomore Faion Hicks took initial first-team reps at cornerback Tuesday. ... Those returning kickoffs during special team periods Tuesday were Aron Cruickshank, Hicks and A.J. Abbott.
