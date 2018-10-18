— Ethan Happ, a self-described loner, chose to go without a roommate for the second consecutive year.
“Couldn’t give that up,” said Happ, a fifth-year senior center on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. “I like my alone time.”
But Happ did make one significant change in the offseason, moving into an apartment that is located close to the Kohl Center and is full of familiar faces.
Eight of his 17 teammates live in the building. Two other Badgers live in the place next door. Those who live elsewhere have standing invitations to hang out, which is why it’s not uncommon for a dozen or more UW players to be traveling down the street in a pack.
When sophomore guard Brad Davison was asked Wednesday during UW’s media day for differences between the 2018-19 Badgers and the outfit that finished 15-18 last season, he listed “relationships” as his first choice.
“We’re a much closer team,” Davison said. “We do a lot more (together) and it shows on the basketball court. We hold each other accountable, we’re communicating more and we work more as a unit.”
Chemistry gets talked about a lot this time of year, and time will tell whether or not the Badgers’ bond off the court leads to success when the season officially begins next month. But being a tight-knit group certainly can’t hurt the cause.
The Badgers have even adopted a motto — For The Culture — that serves as a reminder how important it is to get back to the roots of what made UW a successful program.
“That’s what has made Wisconsin who we are,” said Badgers assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, who played at UW. “We’ve won when we’re old. We were able to stay old, that’s why we won for so long, there’s no secret to it.
“This group is starting to feel like the Wisconsin teams of past. Now, they’ll take it and make it their own identity, but it’s starting to feel like it should and now we just have to get out there and prove it.”
To be clear, it’s not that poor chemistry played a role in UW’s struggles last season, when it missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1998.
The Badgers, for the most part, were still getting to know one another and develop trust. Just under half of the players on the team at the start of the 2017-18 campaign were either in their first or second season with the program.
An interesting thing happened by the end of UW’s worst season in two decades: The losing had actually brought the Badgers closer together.
“I think adversity and struggles can either separate a team or bring it closer together,” Davison said. “I think one (piece) of evidence that we went through was that by the end of the season, we played a lot better. I think that’s a testament to the relationships growing and the process. …
“Sometimes you have to go through an experience to really become a team. I think that experience, that struggle really brought us together and will lead us into the season.”
These days, Happ says he’s more likely to choose camaraderie over an empty apartment. He knows he won’t have trouble finding teammates who want to hang out.
“We’ve definitely gotten closer,” Happ said.
Good news for duo
In news that was expected but didn’t become official until Wednesday, D’Mitrik Trice and Kobe King were granted medical hardship waivers by the NCAA for their injury-plagued 2017-18 season.
Both Trice (foot) and King (knee) were limited to 10 games, the cutoff to receive a medical redshirt. Trice will maintain his sophomore eligibility this season, while King will be a redshirt freshman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.