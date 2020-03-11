Teams moving venues, going fanless

“While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration,” the Mariners said.

Elsewhere, the Ivy League canceled all spring sports, as many of its schools told students not to return from spring break and prepare for classes to be taught online. The conference had already canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments; other conferences went ahead with theirs as college basketball awaits word on the status of the NCAA Tournament, one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will issue an order to ban fans from NCAA Tournament games in the state. Dayton will host the NCAA’s First Four next week, and first- and second-round games are scheduled for Cleveland.

More than 1,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States, with 32 deaths; those rates are expected to continue to rise dramatically in what the World Health Organization declared on Wednesday to be an international pandemic.

Most people quickly recover from the virus after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.