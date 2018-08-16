The Bridge to Hope announces a matching grant challenge from the Gale Family Foundation. Every dollar donated to The Bridge to Hope’s Capital Campaign through Dec. 31 will be matched up to $25,000. Foundation representative and former board member Mame Gale noted, “The Bridge to Hope is so important to the communities of Dunn and Pepin County; helping abuse victims to heal creates strong, healthy and productive survivors.”
The Bridge to Hope purchased the former Arbor Place at the corner of Fourth Avenue and 21st Street last September, enabling them to offer nine emergency shelter bedrooms rather than the three they previously had. Since then emergency shelter has been provided to 64 women and 59 children fleeing domestic violence. Because they also need safety, the Bridge is one of the few emergency shelters that allows pets.
Naomi Cummings, executive director of The Bridge to Hope, said, “We feel blessed the Gale Family Foundation has offered us this opportunity and hope this generous matching grant will bring our campaign to a close by the end of this year. Our success is a reflection of the caring and compassion we witness everyday from our community.”
Contact The Bridge at 715-235-9074 or visit www.thebridgetohope.org for further information.
