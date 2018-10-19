In 1904 on a 25 acre site between the Chippewa River and the Soo Line Railroad tracks (near where the present day water treatment plant is on West River Street in Chippewa Falls), sugar processing became a new industry in the Chippewa Valley. The Chippewa Sugar Company was incorporated and a huge six-story sugar beet factory was constructed at a cost of $700,000. Sugar beets were advertised as a crop especially adapted to growing conditions in Northern Wisconsin which naturally went hand in hand with dairy farming.
Local farmers experimented growing sugar beets. When they dug up the crop, it was common to find a fine showing of weighty roots. One single specimen weighing 10 pounds with the leaves weighing an additional 3 pounds was common. This new cash crop was a boon to area farmers in the 1910s and 1920s.
In its heyday, seven railroad spur lines came into the sugar plant. The heavy railroad tonnage put Chippewa Falls on the map as one of the most important shipping points on the Soo Line main track from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Milwaukee.
The name was later changed to the Chippewa Sugar Refining Company. The big plant employed 250 people with a capacity to process 600 tons of beets daily.
By the mid-1920s, however, many farmers in the region were hard to convince that sugar was a worthwhile enterprise. They did not grow enough beets to keep the factory going.
In November of 1927, the factory was sold at a sheriff’s sale to the bond holders who held $120,000 against the property then valued at $590,000. It was eventually torn down.
While the building may be gone, it is not forgotten as the Chippewa County Historical Society has placed an Historic Marker near the site of the former Sugar Beet Factory.
Following is an excerpt from an October 17, 1992 article in the Herald. It was written by Ralph Christofferson, a Chippewa Falls native and long-time Herald reporter, who was a great source of early Chippewa history.
True But Hard to Believe. At one time, we had a very large sugar factory on Hwy. 29, a little beyond where our water treatment plant is now located. Many farmers, west of Chippewa Falls, raised sugar beets as a cash crop. In the summer, young boys would meet farmers on Central Street, between Bridge Street and the creek (Duncan Creek). We would pile onto wagons around 5:30 a.m., and were hauled to the farms.
Weeders received five cents an hour, hoers received 7-1/2 cents an hour. We earned 50 cents and 75 cents for a 10-hour day, and were pleased to get it.
One time when I was in sixth grade, several of us stayed at three farms and hoed sugar beets for $1 a day and board. We felt like we had a good deal. The stop at Vila Beaudette’s place was great. His mother made the best pancakes I ever ate. One place will not be named for a good reason—- bed bugs were in the beds.
In 1918, with the war on, manpower was short. We could be excused from school to unload sugar beets. Twenty cents a ton for unloading sugar beets sounded interesting but sugar beets were twisted and difficult to get apart. I finally finished unloading the car after dark and dad came down to the plant—- looking for me. The $6 earned for unloading 37 tons of sugar beets seemed good to me then but there is no way, you can compare the “good old days” with present times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.