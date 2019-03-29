Angeline Quarla Demarais (sometimes spelled DeMarie) is one of the earliest women to be documented as living in what is now Chippewa Falls.
She was married to Louis Demarais and around 1832 they, along with their children, traveled by river from Prairie du Chien to the Chippewa Valley, where they settled. Angeline was born in Detroit of a French father and a Chippewa mother. She was fluent in both French and Chippewa (she referred to them as Odjibwa). While her birth date is not known, her obituary on Feb. 19, 1893, states she was 107 years of age at her death, which would put her birth year around 1786.
She is referred to as the first healer or physician in the area and was noted as being very capable in this field. She and Louis had five sons and three daughters; the daughters married men whose names would become well known as prominent citizens in this area. The oldest daughter, Mary, and Hiram Storrs Allen, were married in 1838 by Justice of the Peace Lyman Warren; Rosalie married George Warren, and Angeline married Joseph Trepanier. Angeline and Louis, as well as several of their children, are buried in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
