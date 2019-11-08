The Dunn County Historical Society is hosting a screening of the independent film The Lumber Baron, which is set and produced on location in the Chippewa Valley, featuring locations in Menomonie, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Fall Creek, Stanley, Augusta and New Auburn.
The screening is a fundraising event on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Rassbach Museum in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the film begins at 6:30 p.m. The event includes: a pre-screening social hour featuring an exhibit of lumberjack equipment from the mid- to late-1800s; refreshments including a craft beer by brewery nønic created especially for the night; viewing of The Lumber Baron; and a ‘talk back’ session with members of the production crew.
“We are excited to bring this film and its creators to the museum,” said Melissa Kneeland, museum director. “The lumber industry shaped this county, and we are looking forward not only to showing “The Lumber Baron” film, but to a great conversation about our history, storytelling, what it was like to work in historic buildings, and how film can bring the past to life.”
The period drama is described by the filmmaker as “the American Downton Abbey meets Undercover Boss.” The story follows Daniel Rimsdale who leaves medical school and returns home to the Chippewa Valley to salvage the floundering family lumber business and save his family from financial ruin following his father’s unexpected death. However, he meets heavy resistance from others who will stop at nothing to secure the Rimsdale mansion and rumored treasure it contains.
A suggested $10 donation as well as refreshments for sale will benefit the Rassbach Museum and the Dunn County Historical Society.
