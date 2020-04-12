The Masters Flashback: Jack Nicklaus charges to 6th green jacket

He boldly lashed that iron shot toward the water-guarded green of the par-5 15th, rammed in a 12-foot eagle putt and looked gratefully to the heavens, a broad smile on his face.

Suddenly, he was seven under par for the tournament and in the hunt.

On the par-3 16th, he lofted his tee shot high against the backdrop of sky and pines. The ball touched down, then spun back. For a moment, it seemed he had made an ace. But the ball stopped about three feet away. He made the putt and was tied for the lead.

“It just kept building,” Nicklaus said. “We kept reading the putts right and I kept hitting them where I was looking, which is a very rare occurrence for me these days.”

He drove to the left on the 17th, then put his approach some 12-15 feet from the hole. He made the birdie putt and for the first time took the lead at nine under par.

He very nearly birdied the 18th, leaving a long-distance effort a couple of inches short. After he tapped in, he hugged his caddy son while the gallery yelled itself hoarse.

Then Nicklaus he could only sit and watch and wait as Norman played the 18th, first trying to beat him with a birdie, then trying to tie him with a par and eventually bowing with a bogey when his putt slid by.

And the Golden Bear — no longer called behind his back the Olden Bear — was a winner again.

