Throwback quarterback? Aaron Rodgers credits sharp practices to unearthed 2010 film of himself

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t divulge exactly what he saw, or how significantly he altered his approach in the wake of his discovery.

But the Green Bay Packers’ two-time NFL MVP quarterback has looked remarkably sharp in practice, and he credits in part some archival footage of himself in 2010 — the year he led the Packers to the Super Bowl XLV title and before his two MVP awards in 2011 and 2014 — for him setting the Ray Nitschke Field grass on fire.

“It’s interesting. We were watching some old film of some of the cut-ups. As we do the installs, we’ll put some film alongside it,” Rodgers explained, adding that he feels he’s been “pretty good” the last few practices. “I just noticed something from a clip from 2010, actually. It kind of hit me. And I know it was 10 years ago, but the next day I went out to practice and started working on what I saw on the film, and the last couple days kind of happened.

“It’s just a good reminder for all of us the tape of yourself can often be the most important to watch. Because you can always pick things up. I won’t get into exactly what I saw but it definitely has helped me the last couple days.”