The McDonell volleyball team picked up a victory in straight sets over Stanley-Boyd on Thursday (26-24, 25-16, 25-17) in a Western Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Maggie Craker led McDonell (11-7, 1-1) with 28 assists and three aces. Olivia Mlsna and Ella Haley each had two aces with Haley adding six digs. Shanen Rice had 15 digs, Amber Thaler led the Macks with 11 kills and Rachel Smiskey chipped in with seven kills in the win for the Macks.
McDonell hosts the Diocesan Tournament on Saturday.
Rice Lake 3, Chi-Hi 2
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals fell to the Warriors in a five sets (24-26, 21-25, 27-25, 25-19, 13-15) in a Big Rivers Conference battle.
The Cardinals fell behind two sets before rallying for wins in sets three and four.
Lydia Steinmetz has 39 assists on the night to lead the Cardinals.
Madie Gardow had a team-high 14 kills and Caelan Givens added 10.
Lacey O'Donnell led the Cardinals with 22 digs and Sophie Heller had 18, with Ell Hutzler totaling 15.
Chi-Hi (10-7, 1-1) at an invitational at Waupun on Saturday.
Bloomer 3, Northwestern 0
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks swept (25-13, 25-8, 25-5) the Tigers in a Heart O'North Conference match.
Chloee Swartz had 21 assists to lead Bloomer. Swartz also collected six digs.
Bailey McConaughey led the Blackhawks with eights digs in the win.
Grace Post tallied a team-high 13 kills along with five digs.
Bloomer will play in an invitational at Eau Claire North on Saturday.
Bruce 3, Lake Holcombe 1
At Bruce, the Chieftains won the first set but fell to the Red Raiders (25-22, 18-25, 19-25, 11-25) in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Aubrey Meddaugh led the way for Lake Holcombe (3-6, 3-3) with 17 kills and 20 digs. Emma Elmberg had six kills and 15 digs while Allison Golat-Hattamer had a team-best 26 assists.
Lake Holcombe plays at an invite hosted by Elmwood on Saturday.
