Walter Bros., the hustling proprietors of the Tilden Mill, have had an expert engineer make plans for a new concrete dam at the mill and hope to build it this summer. During the recent high water in Duncan Creek the present wooden dam was damaged and it is the aim of the proprietors to remove the entire structure and have it replaced with concrete. The present wooden flume will also be rebuilt of concrete if the dam is rebuilt.
The dam was not damaged to the extent that the mill cannot be operated and it is grinding along every day.
The dam is 70 feet in length with 11 foot-head of water and it is estimated that the cost of the concrete structure will be between $2,500 and $3,000.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
