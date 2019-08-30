Chester Adgate Congdon was born in Rochester, New York, in 1853, the oldest of six children born to Sylvester Congdon, a Methodist Episcopal Minister, and Laura Jane Adgate. In 1868, the family tragically lost three children to scarlet fever and their father to a heart attack. Chester worked at a lumber yard to help support his remaining family, causing an interruption in his education. Later years allowed him to continue his education and attend Syracuse University, from where he graduated in 1875. Following graduation, he studied law and passed the New York bar in 1877.
The year 1878 brought Chester to Chippewa Falls, where he took the position of principal of the Second Ward (high school) School, earning an annual salary of $900. By 1879, he moved on to St. Paul, Minnesota, and in 1892 moved to Duluth, Minnesota, where he became a prominent figure in the mining industry. In 1905, the Congdon family began construction of a new family home, the “Glensheen”, which cost $854,000. What an amazing transformation in the fortunes of Mr. Congdon.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
