June 13, 1931: Chippewa Herald newspaper: An A&W root beer stand was opened in Chippewa Falls at Bridge and River streets.
July 17, 1931: Chippewa Herald newspaper: Elton Boettcher and Norman Kaste are working in the A&W root beer stand at Chippewa Falls.
August 12, 1935: Chippewa Herald newspaper: Mr. and Mrs. William Rudy announce sale of the A&W root beer stand to Mr. and Mrs. Norman Kaste.
February 16, 1946: Chippewa Herald newspaper: A petition signed by residents of property owners residing at North Bridge Street, Elm Street and Pond Street was read asking the Council to take such action as is necessary to restrain and prevent the construction and operation of a drive-in root beer stand at Bridge and Elm streets.
March 20, 1946: Chippewa Herald newspaper: The council voted nine to one in favor of granting Norman A. Kaste a permit to erect a root beer stand at the corner of Bridge and Elm Streets. The building has been moved from its former location at the corner of Bridge and River Streets. Alderman Meuli of the Eighth ward voted against the proposal.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.