In the fall of 1926, plans started for the construction of the Northern States Power Co. hydroelectric plant located at the foot of Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls.
This site was previously the location of the “Big Mill” from 1836 to 1911, an important historic industry in the Chippewa Valley. Although NSP was already operating other hydroelectric plants on the Chippewa River in 1926, this would be the first hydro facility constructed by NSP in Wisconsin.
Construction ran from 1927 to 1928, providing many jobs and much revenue to the area. The final cost of the plant was approximately $3,500,000.
