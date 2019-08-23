Glen Loch Dam neared completion of its repairs in the fall of 1984. The familiar feature of Irvine Park was originally constructed in about 1875.
At that time, it was called the Glen Mills Dam and was owned by the Consolidated Milling Company, which had a mill at the site.
Later it was used as a storage dam to give water to Star Mills, which was located at Bridgewater and Jefferson avenues. By the 1920s, documents referred to the dam as Glen Loch Dam.
The early 1930s brought reports that the dam was in poor condition, and these conditions were made worse by the flood of April 3, 1934.
By 1936, it was listed as being owned by the Pure Ice Company, which made repairs to it. After the tornado of June 4, 1958, the lake was drawn down because of damage, and it was considered to abandon the dam at that time. Repairs were made in 1959, and the city of Chippewa Falls acquired ownership of the dam in 1961.
In 1983, there were new reports of the dam needing repairs, with discussions again to abandon it.
Estimated costs to tear out the dam were $134,000.
Fortunately, Mayor Leo Hamilton and the Council took the question of removing the dam or repairing the dam to the public and the answer was a resounding “yes” to repair it.
In the Oct. 1, 1984, edition of the Chippewa Herald-Telegram, local reporter Holly Meier reported that the waters of Duncan Creek were once again slowly filling Glen Loch at a cost of about $380,000. Thankfully, this local historic site survived and continues to be appreciated by the citizens of Chippewa County.
