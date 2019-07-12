Daily Independent, September 16, 1913
Best lot of horses ever listed for races in this section of the state. Entries for the races to be pulled off at the big fair here next week closed Saturday night with the biggest list of horses ever booked for any fair in this section of the state. In fact, it is doubtful if any fair in Wisconsin aside from the state fair has ever had as many race entries as have been booked for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair this year. In the list are some of the best horses travelling the circuits of the middle west. Patrons of the fair this year will see absolutely the best lot of horse races ever run in this part of the state.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.