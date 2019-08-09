Chippewa Herald-Telegram, June 23, 1965
About 25 members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce are unlimbering their leg muscles and preparing for a bicycle jaunt Saturday from Chippewa to Eau Claire and then back again.
Devised as a promotional stunt to bring attention to the Chippewa Falls Centennial, the bicycle armada will be interviewed by WEAQ radio before leaving Chippewa Falls and also by WEAU-TV when they arrive at their destination.
The Jaycees will be escorted on their excursion by a member of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office as far as the Eau Claire county line, where they will be met by an official of Eau Claire county.
The planned route will take the Jaycees out of Chippewa Falls from the south side, down Highway 53 to Eau Claire. They will pedal through Eau Claire and leave that city on Birch Street, returning back to Chippewa Falls on Highway 53.
Traveling with the bicyclists will be Ed Horan in his car, just in case some of the older members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce suddenly become Senior members.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
