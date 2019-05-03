This photo of the 1943 Chi-Hi boys basketball team shows future college basketball star and future NBA player Nate DeLong and teammates. Back row: Post, Fort, G. Olson, Barnier, Crane, B. Olson, Anderson. Front row: Braun, Larson, Miller, DeLong, Holter, Plante, Paff. The team won 13 of 14 regular season games that year, losing only to Menomonie. It was the most successful season in many years.
Following high school graduation in 1943, the 6-foot-6 Nate DeLong (1926-2010) went on to attend River Falls State Teachers’ College (now UW-River Falls). He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 and then returned to college at River Falls where he was an all-conference selection all four years and led the team to four straight conference championships. In 1950 he was drafted in the ninth round of the NBA draft by the Tri-Cities Blackhawks, who later moved to Milwaukee and became the Milwaukee Hawks. Following his basketball career, Nate taught and coached at Durand, Wis., and then moved to Hayward, Wis., where he was the school principal from 1957 to 1970 and then the algebra teacher from 1971 until his retirement in 1986.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
