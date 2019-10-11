Before Seymour Cray Jr. became the “father of supercomputing,” he honed his science skills at Chippewa Falls High School. The following article from the Oct. 6, 1941, Chippewa Herald-Telegram newspaper mentions his early mastery in the science field.
Persons walking past the chemistry room these days are apt to hear remarks such as “Phew, this stuff smells!” or “Watch out! That’s hot!” for the students are conducting their first experiments, concerning elements, compounds, and mixtures. Lorraine Allison and Seymour Cray Jr. both received As in this experiment.
Cray was born in Chippewa Falls on Sept. 28, 1925, and died on Oct. 5, 1996, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.
The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
Visit www.ChippewaAreaHistoryCenter.org to learn more about the future Chippewa Area History Center and how you can help support local history preservation and education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.